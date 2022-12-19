Check out what's happening at Grand Rapids Public Museum during Winter Break

Winter break is here, and while it's a time of celebration, the kids may complain they're bored. Fortunately, the Grand Rapids Public Museum has plenty of activities and exhibits to keep the kids entertained while they're off school.

Camp Curious: Snowflake Break Sessions

Camp Curious: Snowflake Break sessions will take place Monday through Thursday, from December 19 through December 22, and the week following, December 27 through December 30, with session options from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Camps will be limited to 16 registrants per session, and are $40 per child, with a reduced rate of $30 per child for GRPM members. Campers will be provided with supplies for each activity. To learn more or to register for Camp Curious: Snowflake Break sessions, visit grpm.org/educlasses.

Historic LEGO® Display - Beginning December 5

The 1925-era display, complete with operating trams, gives an up-close view of old-time Grand Rapids with historic buildings built to scale, along with a fun search-and-find activity for all ages. This exhibit is built by the West Michigan LEGO® Train Club.

Herpolshiemer’s Train - On Display Now

The Herpolsheimer’s Child Passenger Train. The Train is included with general admission to the Museum and will be on display through January 18.

Santa and Elf Hunt

Riddles will help visitors find 15 Santas 12 elves hidden around the Museum, and learn about the traditions of each culture around Saint Nick.

The Santa & Elf Hunt is available in English and Spanish, is included with general admission, and can be picked up in the Museum’s front lobby.

Let it Snow Planetarium Show

Let it Snow features a new variety of festive classics from Frank Sinatra and Chuck Berry to Burl Ives and Brenda Lee, and includes a stunning multimedia finale by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The soundtrack is visually enhanced with thematic animation, laser imagery, and special effects.

Tickets are $4 each with general admission to the Museum, $2 for Museum members, and $5 each for planetarium-only tickets.

Tuba Christmas - December 18

2022 is the 48th anniversary of Tuba Christmas, and the 16th in Grand Rapids, which are presented throughout the country, and the Grand Rapids Public Museum will be one of 12 Michigan institutions hosting the event this holiday season. The concert will be held on the galleria floor under the fin whale. Guests are welcome to watch from any vantage point, even the 3rd floor.

Discover all these offerings and more at grpm.org.