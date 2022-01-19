Check out what Terrytown RV is showcasing at Grand Rapids Camper, Travel, and RV Show

The doors to the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show open up in less than a day! For anyone wanting to enjoy more of the great outdoors, go camping, or travel, this is a must-attend event to prepare for those summer getaways.

Evan Shepard from Terrytown RV stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix to give viewers a preview of what they'll be bringing to the showcase.

Terrytown RV provides equipment and gear to everyone from the novice camper to the extremist. They carry every size and type of camper suit to every budget and camping need.

Their lineup of merchandise includes folding pop-ups, travel trailers, destination trailers, toy haulers, and fifth wheels.

Terrytown RV is located at 7145 Division Ave. South, and can be contacted through terrytownrv.com or by calling (888) 801-1581.

Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show will take place at DeVos Place January 20 - 23 at the following times:

January 20, 3 to 9 p.m.

January 21, 12 to 9 p.m.

January 22, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

January 23, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for adults cost $12 and kids 6-14 are $5. Multi-day tickets are $18.

To purchase tickets and to look at the show schedule, visit GrandRapidsRVShow.com.