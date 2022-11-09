Check out these rockin' concerts coming to Soaring Eagle

Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their waterpark, hotel, and casino.

Hailing from Pennsylvania, the group LIVE is headlining December 30 with special guest, Tonic. Their catalog is filled with hits like "Lightening Crashes," "I Alone," and "All Over You."

George Thorogood and The Destroyers will be hitting the Entertainment Stage on December 28 at 8 p.m. Since 1976, they've sold over 15 million albums, built a catalog of classic hits, and played more than 8,000 live shows. Tickets start at $45.

Anthrax and Black Label Society are coming to Mt. Pleasant on January 28. July 2021 marked Anthrax's 40th anniversary, during which time the band released 11 studio albums, was awarded multiple golds and platinum certifications, received six Grammy nominations, and a host of other accolades from the media. However, the tour was put on hold due to COVID. Now, they couldn't be more excited to be back and they'll be bringing a special guest, Exodus. Tickets start at $44.

Cocktails, Carvings, and Candy Canes are coming up at the Soaring Eagle Entertainment Hall on November 26. Enjoy delicious tastes of holiday-themed dishes from the area's top restaurants along with special themed spirit samples from national and local distilleries. Plus, they'll be serving up some amazing entertainment during the event such as Tommy Decarlo and Marshall Carloff. VIP tickets are $125 and general admission is $75.

It's a New Year's Eve Celebration at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Enjoy endless food choices from prime rib to sinfully delicious desserts. Pary with musical guests Liquid Blue, a DJ Dance Throwdown, plus a bubbly bar and complimentary champagne toast to welcome 2023. Tickets are $75 per person or $140 per couple and include two drink tickets. Attendees must be 18 or older.

Here are a few more shows to check out: Babyface on November 11, "Hunks the Show" on November 12, and A Johnny Mathis Christmas on December 3.

Lil' Deer Camp is back! It runs November 11-12 and 18-19. Kids will be able to make special bags for their mom during craft time, and there will be face painting and balloon animals as well. On Friday the 11th from 6-9 p.m. there will be caricatures and massages for the parents.

Splash Away Hunger is coming to Soaring Eagle Waterpark on November 15-16 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Just bring three non-perishable food items and receive one all-day pass for just $5. All food items will be donated to the Isabella Community Soup Kitchen.

The kitchen team at the Family Restaurant is ready to serve up Thanksgiving Dinner on November 24. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. people can enjoy a Turkey dinner with all the fixings, or a cajun shrimp and tortellini meal. Don't forget dessert, since they'll be serving up cheesecake topped with bourbon pecan sauce and caramel. Reservations are recommended, and they have pick-up available too. Call (989)-817-4806 for more details or to place your order.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

