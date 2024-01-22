Check out these new exhibits coming to the Kalamazoo Valley Museum

The furniture is getting ready to be packed up, and a new exhibit will be taking its place at the Kalamazoo Valley Museum. There will be a writer's series, a remote exhibit at a hospital, and another that goes "skin" deep.

Bonnie Jo Campbell : Now - June 30, 2024

Award-winning local author Bonnie Jo Campbell brings her history, as well as many personal items from her writing world, to the Kalamazoo Valley Museum in a mini-exhibit that showcases "What It Means to Be a Hometown Writer."

There will also be an Upcoming Visiting Writers Series with Bonnie Jo Campbell on February 2 at Dale B Lake Auditorium at Texas Township Auditorium.

Kalamazoo State Hospital opening on February 3

Starting in 1848, the legislature of the state of Michigan saw the need for addressing the mental health of its people and began taking steps towards creating the first mental hospital overseen by the state. 165 years later, the Kalamazoo Psychiatric Hospital still operates in the original location where the first hospital opened in 1859.

The exhibit covers several innovative programs the hospital launched during its long history. Learn about the history of the patients, employees, and buildings on the campus of Michigan’s longest-operating mental hospital.

Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity Exhibit opens February 10

Explore the shape-shifting, color-changing, and adaptable nature of skin and the technological innovations it inspires in the exhibit Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity.

The exhibit will introduce visitors to the shape-shifting, color-changing, and adaptable nature of skin and the technological innovations it inspires. Visitors will discover the incredible properties of their skin and examine the layers of meaning humans have associated with skin color.

Kalamazoo Valley Museum is located at 230 North Rose St. Discover more information on these exhibits and more at Kalamazoomuseum.org.