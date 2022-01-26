Check out these fun events coming to Soaring Eagle Properties

Cold winters days make us miss hanging out on the beach, splashing around in the water. Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel may not have sand, but there's lots of water and it's always 80 degrees.

Boardgame Weekend is on January 28 and 29. Enjoy various games, Simon Says, and dress the Gizi, along with storytime and crafts.

It's snow much fun! Now through February 24, get 50 percent of all-day passes. This deal is good for Monday through Thursday.

February 4 and 5 is Friendship Weekend! There'll be craft giveaways, a game of ring toss with prizes, storytime with Nokomis, and you can watch the movie "Robot" on Friday.

Love is in the air! All you have to do is dine at the Family Restaurant from February 1-14 for your chance to win some amazing prizes like an overnight stay, four waterpark passes, and two concert tickets of your choice. Reservations are recommended by calling (989)-817-4806.

Now through March 17 is Arctic Escape, Monday through Thursday, guests can get $50 off the rack rate and get waterpark passes, a goody bag with $4 Arctic Dollars to spend at Trader's Blanket Gift Shop.

If school is canceled but road conditions can safely lead you there, families can get in on the water for just $15 per person. Kids 3 and under are free! When calling (989)-817-4801, be sure to mention the snow pass rate.

Looking ahead to celebrate a child's birthday party in 2022, consider hosting it at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. There are several different packages to choose from, making it a birthday they won't forget. For details, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Fast forward to summer for a minute, because Soaring Eagle just announced Zac Brown Band taking the outdoor stage on July 30. They are a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning country group that fans love!

Still in love with the '90s? A nostalgic night is coming to the casino on February 4, starring Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Slick Rick, and the magnificent DJ Jazzy Jeff.

Laugh along with one of the world's top comedians, Chris Rock on February 11! He's been making people laugh since he first started performing in the '80s.

Alternative rock lovers will want to snag tickets for the February 19 show featuring Collective Soul with special guest, Everclear.

Newly added, actor, comedian, and television host, Joel McHale will be hitting the stage on March 11. Fans will love McHale, who has brought his talents to many entertainment aspects throughout his career.

Also, Styx has been wowing crowds for decades, now you can see them at Soaring Eagle Casino on March 19.

To get tickets to these shows and other great acts like Santana, comedian Lewis Black and New Kids on the Block, just to name a few, go to etix.com or head to the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

