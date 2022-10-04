Check out these fall performances coming to St. Cecilia Music Center

The halls are alive with the sound of music at St. Cecilia Music Center all year long.

Executive & Artistic Director Cathy Holbrook stopped by the studio to talk about the great concert lineup for the fall:

October 13: Rodriguez Martinez Duo

October 15: Eat. Drink. Be Merry! (*Wine Tasting Fundraiser)

October 27: The Wood Brothers

November 17: Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center: Beethoven to Beach

November 18: Mat Kearney

St. Cecilia is located at 24 Ransom Avenue in Downtown Grand Rapids.

To see all of the dates and times of concerts, and to purchase tickets, visit scmc-online.org or call (616) 459-2224.

