Check out recipes for these healthy and seasonal Thanksgiving side dishes

While many Thanksgiving menus are steeped in tradition for families, sometimes it is fun to change it up and choose some new and interesting side dishes to bring to dinner.

Shanti Appelo, a registered dietician at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, shares a couple of healthy side dishes with vegetables to make for an upcoming Thanksgiving gathering.

Shaved Brussels Sprouts and Apple Salad

The bitterness of the Brussels sprouts and the sweetness of the apple perfectly marry in this fall salad recipe. Simply shave and roast the Brussels sprouts, thinly slice the apples, then toss with your favorite vinaigrette alongside cranberries, pistachios, and freshly grated parmesan. This recipe pairs well with classic Thanksgiving main dishes like turkey and stuffing. Tossed in a vinaigrette, it’s a lighter salad dressing option featuring heart-healthy oil instead.

Savory Sweet Potato Bites

Whether you’re hosting or bringing a dish this Thanksgiving, consider making these savory and simple bites that serve up a flavorful punch of nutrients. Brushed with a maple syrup-and-herb mixture and roasted, these sweet potatoes develop complex flavors that pair excellently with their goat cheese and cranberry topping.

To discover more Seasonal Thanksgiving Side Dishes from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.