Check out Meijer's Black Friday deals

Meijer is all about Black Friday Deals this year and finding ways to help them navigate the holiday shopping plans.

Leah Brown, Store Director at the Greenville Meijer, to talk about all of the deals customers can expect for Black Friday.

Meijer stores are filled with deals and gift options for everyone you need to shop for this year. There are deals all week long extending through Saturday, November 27.

Their best deals for the week include an Element 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Roku TV for $299.99 (save $300), Ninja Foodi or Digital Air Fryer Oven for $169.99 (+$20 coupon at checkout), Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Bundle for $299.99.

In the Toy department, they’re offering buy one, get one 50 percent off mix or match select toys from Hot Wheels, Paw Patrol, Fisher-Price, Cocomelon, Baby Alive, Play Doh, Marvel, Melissa and Doug and more

For the family, they have Buy One, Get One for $1 when buying shoes, boots, or slippers for everyone.

On Thanksgiving, they are offering exclusive deals thru our digital shopping service Meijer Pickup. Beginning at 6 a.m. on November 25, customers can shop Meijer.com and Meijer mobile app for deals on the hottest items of the season. The one-day deals, including Xbox and PlayStation consoles, mega boxes of baseball and football cards, and a 65-inch Element TV, are available while supplies last and require an mPerks account prior to purchase.

Meijer also has a two-day sale on Friday and Saturday:

Save $100 when you buy an Element 43-inch 1080P FHD Roku TV for $199.99

Save $49.99 when you buy a Hover-1 Axle Hoverboard for $100

Save $100 When you buy a KitchenAid 3.5 Qt. Artisan Mini Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for $299.99 plus get $30 off your next in-store purchase with coupon printed at checkout.

Save $50-$60 when you buy a Power XL Smokeless Grill Pro or Vortex 7 Qt. Air Fryer for $89.99

Shoppers looking for more ways to save will be happy to hear that Santa Bucks are back! Santa Bucks are digital coupons that help customers save more than $50 more on items across the store, even those that are already on sale.

This year, customers can use them beginning Sunday, November 28, through next Saturday, December 4. Santa Bucks are received through Meijer's digital awards program, mPerks on the Meijer app.

Santa Bucks will also be available through the Meijer app December 12-18.

You can see the deals Meijer is offering for the week and Black Friday at meijer.com.

This segment is sponsored by Meijer.