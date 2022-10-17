Check out Living Lights & Roaring Nights at John Ball Zoo this fall

John Ball Zoo will be much brighter and bring more entertainment for the adults as Illumizoo and Roaring Nights come back to the zoo this fall.

Illumizoo's theme this year is Living Lights, which invites the community to get outdoors, celebrate Michigan’s beautiful fall weather, and explore and learn more about the animals and organisms that light up the night.

Living Lights will take place now through November 14, while Roaring Nights will take place on Thursday, October 27. Roaring Nights will be a special event for adults 21 and older, themed around Halloween with live entertainment, themed food and drinks, and the interactive light show, Living Lights.

Tickets range from $14 to $22.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.jbzoo.org/ or by calling 616-336-4300.