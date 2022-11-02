Champions for HD benefit concert raising money to fight against Huntington's Disease on Nov. 13

Huntington's Disease is a neurological disorder described as having Parkinson's, ALS, and Alzheimer's Disease all at once. Tens of thousands of families are affected, and the Champions for HD is dedicated to helping them through events like their annual benefit concert on November 13.

In addition to live music, there will be dinner and drinks, a live auction, and band merchandise available for purchase.

The benefit concert will take place at Paw Paw Brewing Company from 2 to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $30 online, plus an additional $30 for dinner. Dinner tickets must be purchased by Sunday, November 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets will be $40 at the door.

Learn more and purchase tickets at championsforhd.org