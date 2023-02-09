Champion Force Athletics offers affordable sports programs for kids

Cheerleading is a sport that empowers youth with confidence, strength, teamwork, and other life skills. For kids in Michigan who want to acquire such skills, Champion Force Athletics is looking for young children who want to cheer and compete in their affordable youth recreational program.

Champion Force Athletics is one of the premier cheer programs in America, offering affordable sports programs for children along with low commitments and no contracts.

While they focus on the fundamentals of cheer, they also teach life skills of dealing with performance anxiety, how to work as a team, the importance of obeying parents, doing well in school, developing active and healthy habits, and more.

Classes are now in session and will take place through the middle of June. All of their programs, taught by certified coaches, are open to all ages and skill levels.

The cost is a $10 non-refundable registration fee, as well as a $9 weekly class fee for beginners.

Learn more about classes and register at championforce.com or call 800-940-7469.

Also, follow them on Facebook to stay updated on the latest classes and events.