Champion Force Athletics offers affordable cheer classes for kids ages 4-18

Participating in a team sport helps children learn lifelong lessons, develop friendships, and appreciate how far hard work can achieve. Champion Force Athletics has opportunities to empower youth with confidence, strength, teamwork and other life skills through their affordable youth recreational programs.

Champion Force Athletics is one of the premier cheer programs in America, offering affordable sports programs for children along with low commitments and no contracts.

While they focus on the fundamentals of cheer, they also teach life skills of dealing with performance anxiety, how to work as a team, the importance of obeying parents, doing well in school, developing active and healthy habits, and more.

Classes are in session now and will take place through January 2024. All of their programs, taught by certified coaches, are open to all ages and skill levels.

The cost is a $10 non-refundable registration fee, as well as a $9 weekly class fee for beginners.

Learn more about classes and register at championforce.com or call 800-940-7469.