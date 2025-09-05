Champion Force Athletics offer youth cheerleading classes at an affordable price

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Academics enrichment is important, but athletic programs add an additional layer of socialization, confidence, teamwork, and fun for students.

Champion Force Athletics is represented in 11 states including Michigan. They offer cheerleading programs for beginner through advanced levels at an affordable price point, where athletes learn the fundamentals per class, and showcase their learned skills at competitions.

Of course, physical skills are only part of the sports makeup. Cheerleaders learn and develop teambuilding, confidence, poise, performance anxiety, as well as the importance of developing healthy habits for a successful future.

In Michigan, class sign-ups are happening now throughout the state. They are taught between 5 P.M. to 9 P.M. on weekdays, and classes are divided by different age levels.

Beginner classes start at $10, along with a non-refundable registration fee of another $10. All classes are taught by certified coaches.

It was a full couch on the Morning Mix as Michigan Program Director for CFA, Lisa Connor, joined by class operations and social media managers Alex Ainley and Jodi Mitchell to discuss the benefits of the program, and how West Michigan youth can get involved.

Visit championforce.com for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook.

