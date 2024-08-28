Champion Force Athletics empowers youth through cheerleading classes

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Strength, confidence, and self-esteem are just a few qualities a child will gain when they participate in a sport like cheerleading. Champion Force Athletics has opportunities to empower youth with these skills through its affordable youth recreational programs.

Champion Force Athletics is one of the premier cheer programs in America, offering affordable sports programs for children with low commitments and no contracts.

While they focus on the fundamentals of cheer they also teach life skills of dealing with performance anxiety, how to work as a team, the importance of obeying parents, doing well in school, developing active and healthy habits, and more.

Classes kicking off now through the middle of September. All of their programs, taught by certified coaches, are open to all ages and skill levels.

Beginner classes cost $10 weekly-zero contract. Sign up for classes or learn more at championforce.com or call (800)-940-7469.

