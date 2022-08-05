Chalk the Block in St. Joe this weekend

Artists are taking over the streets and sidewalks this weekend in downtown St. Joe at Chalk the Block.

35 artists will be taking over Broad Street all weekend long to create chalk masterpieces. There will be a Chalk Kids Zone too, where kids can join in on the fun, from 12 to 4 p.m.

People can see all of the art and vote for their favorite artist/piece on Saturday, July 6 from 12 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, July 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by the People’s Choice Tent to purchase tickets, $1 per vote (cash only).

While visiting Chalk the Block, check out the St. Joe Farmers Market, Summer Movie in the Park event, Antiques on the Bluff, and more!