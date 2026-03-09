Chaco releases limited-edition sandal for Cystic Fibrosis awareness

Cystic fibrosis is a progressive, genetic disease that impacts organs including the lungs and pancreas. Almost 40,000 children and adults in the U.S. live with the disease, but thanks to advancements in medical research and treatment, many individuals living with cystic fibrosis can live healthy, fulfilling lives into adulthood. For Rockford-based shoe manufacturer Chaco, cystic fibrosis is personal.

Kayleen Flanery is the wife of Chaco's Color Manager, Adam, and has been navigating her journey with cystic fibrosis with resilience and solidarity. The two have co-designed a special, limited-edition Mega Z Sandal that not only reflects her spirit and determination, but features purple webbing with her personal motto, "Overcome The Odds" written in orange. Purple is not only Kayleen's favorite color, but it is also the awareness color for cystic fibrosis. In addition, Chacos has donated $5,000 to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Chaco's signature Z sandal are made from sustainable materials and feature podiatrist-approved arch support, are lightweight, and are easy to clean. The sandal is perfect for all kinds of outdoor adventures and comfort with the adjustable strap.

Chaco's Marketing Director Rose Fulbright and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation board member Melissa Kann visited the Morning Mix to share more about the Flanery's journey and scandal design process.

