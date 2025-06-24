Celebrate World Ocean Day at John Ball Zoo

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The third event in this year's Wildlife Exploration Series, John Ball Zoo's "World Ocean Day" celebrates water animals and conservation projects surrounding the Great Lakes. The event will be June 26 from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M.

Water-themed entertainment and crafts will be available, including character appearances from Moana, Maui, Ariel, and Captain Jack Sparrow! Live music will be provided by the Pangea Steel Drum Band.

In addition to the festivities, local partners from the Michigan Geological Society and the Grand Rapids Public Museum will highlight the new shark exhibit.

Don't forget to bring (or pick up) the Wildlife Explorer Passport! While visiting the Exploration Stations throughout the six Wildlife Exploration Days, participants will receive a badge for the passport. The more badges collected will increase the chances of winning a prize at the end of the season.

The event is free for zoo members and $21.95 for adults. Youth and senior tickets are $16.95. There is also a $2 discount on ticket prices if attendees wear Hawaiian t-shirts to the event.

Visit jbzoo.org for more information.

