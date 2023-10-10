Watch Now
Celebrate World Mental Health Day with Children's Healing Center

Posted at 12:06 PM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 12:06:26-04

October 10 is World Mental Health Day, a day to raise awareness of mental health issues around the globe and to mobilize efforts to support mental health care.

The Children's Healing Centeris an oasis for children to step away from the stress of a complex medical diagnosis to experience the healing power of Good. Clean. Fun.® With a focus on socialization, play therapy, recreation, and education, kids, young adults, and families have a safe space to express themselves, interact with others, and feel a sense of belonging.

Learn how they're partnering up with local businesses and organizations to celebrate Mental Health Day while showing support for the Children's Healing Center.

