Celebrate World Down Syndrome Day on March 21

Sunday, March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day, and the Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan is hosting a virtual event this year to celebrate those who have down syndrome,

caretakers, and beyond.

In a normal year, DSAWM would celebrate the day by hosting the Rock Your Socks Dance for members and the community. To practice safe social distancing, DSAWM is hosting an activity-packed virtual celebration open to all!

The event will take place on Sunday, March 21 from 2-3 p.m. and feature live performances, music and dancing, sing-alongs, bingo, prizes, and more!

To attend, RSVP here. A Zoom link will then be emailed to all RSVPs the morning of the event.

The Down Syndrome Association of West Michigan is located at 160 68th Street Southwest in Suite 110 in Grand Rapids.

To learn more, call (616)-956-3488 or visit dsawm.org.