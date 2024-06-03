Watch Now
Celebrate World Cider Day with Blake's Hard Cider Co.

Posted at 11:51 AM, Jun 03, 2024

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

June 3 is World Cider Day! Blake's Hard Cider and Blake's Beverage Company is the second-largest cider maker in the entire country, and it's based right here in Michigan.

To celebrate World Cider Day, founder Andrew Blake joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about the process of making cider and what new products Blake's is coming out with.

Learn more by visiting blakeshardcider.com.

