Celebrate the holidays with special events in downtown Holland

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, there are few spots more idyllic than downtown Holland. Throughout the holiday season there's no shortage of events, shopping, eating and more to celebrate with friends and family.
From November through January, downtown Holland will be covered in lights, shops will have all kinds of holidays deals, plus plenty of photo opportunities with Santa Claus! Plus, their snowmelt system keeps the sidewalks nice and clean so groups can walk around downtown without trekking through inches of snow.
Want to celebrate the holidays in downtown Holland? Check out the following events:
- Holiday Open House
- Shop 'Til You Drop
- Merchants and Makers
- Kerstmarkt
- Small Business Saturday
- Parade of Lights
- Sinterklaas Eve
- Shopping Jam
- Christmas at the Cappon House
- Holidays Around the World
Learn more about what's going on during the holidays by visiting holland.org.