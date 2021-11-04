Watch
Morning Mix

Actions

Celebrate the holidays with special events in downtown Holland

Events, sales, and holiday cheer
Videos
Celebrate the holidays in downtown Holland
Posted at 10:21 AM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 10:21:22-04

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, there are few spots more idyllic than downtown Holland. Throughout the holiday season there's no shortage of events, shopping, eating and more to celebrate with friends and family.

From November through January, downtown Holland will be covered in lights, shops will have all kinds of holidays deals, plus plenty of photo opportunities with Santa Claus! Plus, their snowmelt system keeps the sidewalks nice and clean so groups can walk around downtown without trekking through inches of snow.

Want to celebrate the holidays in downtown Holland? Check out the following events:

Learn more about what's going on during the holidays by visiting holland.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time