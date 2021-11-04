Celebrate the holidays with special events in downtown Holland

When it comes to celebrating the holidays, there are few spots more idyllic than downtown Holland. Throughout the holiday season there's no shortage of events, shopping, eating and more to celebrate with friends and family.

From November through January, downtown Holland will be covered in lights, shops will have all kinds of holidays deals, plus plenty of photo opportunities with Santa Claus! Plus, their snowmelt system keeps the sidewalks nice and clean so groups can walk around downtown without trekking through inches of snow.

Want to celebrate the holidays in downtown Holland? Check out the following events:

