Celebrate the best West Michigan has to offer at the Best of Grand Rapids Party

The Best of Grand Rapids Party celebrates the winners of Grand Rapids Magazine's annual readers’ survey.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Apr 24, 2024
Grand Rapids Magazine celebrates all the great things about the West Michigan area all year with fabulous food, events, businesses, and stories about the people who live here.

Those celebrations are jumping off the pages of the magazine this spring with their Best of Grand Rapids Party!
This event will kick off the summer in style with three floors of food, drinks, and live music featuring the Brena Band.

Best of Grand Rapids Party will take place at New Vintage Place on May 10 from 6 to 11 p.m.

Purchase tickets here.

