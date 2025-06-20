Celebrate strawberry season at Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm

Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm has been a family affair for 100 years. Since 1925, the four generations of Dunnebacks continue to maintain the 170 acres of land that make up the farm.

The farm is open year-round with various events that change along with the seasons. With Michigan's strawberry crop typically reaching peak harvest in June, it is a perfect time to coincide with Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm's Strawberry Fest!

This year's Strawberry Fest will be from June 20 through 22, where live music, farm animals, large play areas, and plenty of strawberry-baked food and beverages will be available for guests to enjoy. Guests will have access to the farm and all activities, with strawberry picking available for an additional fee.

Tickets for Strawberry Fest are $8.95 per person and children three years old and under are free. Tickets are required to access the festival weekend hours, but not the farm itself.

The festival hours vary depending on the day: Friday's hours will run from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M., Saturday will run from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., and Sunday's festivities last from 12 P.M. to 5 P.M.

One of the Girls, Stephanie Ginsberg, visited the Mix with a plethora of strawberry treats to discuss more about the event!

Visit dunnebackgirls.com for more information and to learn more upcoming events the farm will have this summer.

