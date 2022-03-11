Watch
Celebrate St. Patty's Day with these cocktail recipes

Featuring Nate Blury
St. Patty's Day drinks w/ Nate Blury
Posted at 11:10 AM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 11:17:57-05

St Patrick's Day is almost here! Time for some creative cocktails to celebrate this weekend since the holiday falls on a weekday this year.

Irish Bourbon Lemonade

  • Saint Liberty' Mary's Four Grain Bourbon (Mary was an Irish Immigrant, cool story for woman's history month)
  • 2oz bourbon
  • 4 oz lemonade
  • Splash of soda
  • 2 dashes of bitters
  • Garnish with lemon slices and mint leaves

THE HARD SELL

  • 0.75 oz Malort
  • 0.75 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
  • 0.75 oz Alkkemist Gin
  • 0.75 oz lemon juice
  • 0.25 oz simple syrup
  • Garnish with grapefruit peel.

For more recipes, join the DrinkGR Facebook page.

