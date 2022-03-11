Celebrate St. Patty's Day with these cocktail recipes

St Patrick's Day is almost here! Time for some creative cocktails to celebrate this weekend since the holiday falls on a weekday this year.

Irish Bourbon Lemonade



Saint Liberty' Mary's Four Grain Bourbon (Mary was an Irish Immigrant, cool story for woman's history month)

2oz bourbon

4 oz lemonade

Splash of soda

2 dashes of bitters

Garnish with lemon slices and mint leaves

THE HARD SELL



0.75 oz Malort

0.75 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur

0.75 oz Alkkemist Gin

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.25 oz simple syrup

Garnish with grapefruit peel.

