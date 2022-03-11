Celebrate St. Patty's Day with these cocktail recipes

St Patrick's Day is almost here! Time for some creative cocktails to celebrate this weekend since the holiday falls on a weekday this year.
Irish Bourbon Lemonade
- Saint Liberty' Mary's Four Grain Bourbon (Mary was an Irish Immigrant, cool story for woman's history month)
- 2oz bourbon
- 4 oz lemonade
- Splash of soda
- 2 dashes of bitters
- Garnish with lemon slices and mint leaves
THE HARD SELL
- 0.75 oz Malort
- 0.75 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur
- 0.75 oz Alkkemist Gin
- 0.75 oz lemon juice
- 0.25 oz simple syrup
- Garnish with grapefruit peel.
For more recipes, join the DrinkGR Facebook page.