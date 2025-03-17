Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a performance by Ardan Academy of Irish Dance

Happy St. Patrick's Day! While the Ardan Academy of Dance performs all year long, it's the time of year when these Irish dancers shine. Irish eyes are smiling, their feet are whipping up a whirlwind, and the dancers showcase the heritage and history of their ancestors.

Five of the dancers joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to perform one of their traditional Irish dances to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. Watch their performance in the video above.

To learn more about upcoming performances for the Ardan Academy of Dance, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

