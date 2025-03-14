Celebrate St. Paddy's Day with these fancy cocktails from Drink GR's Nate Blury

St. Patrick's Day weekend is here, and there will be many celebrations involving alcoholic beverages. However, if Guinness or green beer isn't your jam but you still want to have a drink with your friends, try a green cocktail!

Nate Blury from DrinkGR shares three of his favorite drink recipes that can be enjoyed during St. Patrick's Day, or any time of the year.

Shamrock Sour



2 oz Irish whiskey

¾ oz fresh lemon juice

½ oz green apple syrup

½ oz simple syrup

Egg white (optional, for froth)

Ice

Lemon twist or green apple slice for garnish

Directions:



Combine Irish whiskey, lemon juice, green apple syrup, simple syrup, and egg white (if using) in a shaker. Dry shake (without ice) vigorously for about 10 seconds to emulsify the egg white. Add ice to the shaker and shake again until well-chilled. Strain the mixture into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon twist or a thin slice of green apple for that festive touch.

Shamrock Smash



2 oz Vodka

1.5 oz Sour Apple Liqueur

.5 oz Simple syrup

Seltzer

Mint sprigs and apple slices

Directions:



In a tall glass add and muddle mint sprig Fill with ice and Pour in Vodka, Sour Apple Liqueur, seltzer and gently stir Garnish with an apple and mint sprig

Green Apple Fizz (N/A)



1 cup green apple juice

1 cup club soda or sparkling water

1 tablespoon lime juice

Apple slices and lime wedges for garnish

Directions:



Fill a glass halfway with green apple juice. Add club soda slowly to keep it fizzy. Stir in lime juice and add apple slices and lime wedges.

For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

