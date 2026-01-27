Celebrate "Plan Your Vacation Day" by planning a trip to Mackinac Island

January 27 is "Plan Your Vacation Day", and why not celebrate by planning your next trip to Mackinac Island!

Michigan's iconic vacation spot is booking for the summer, with celebrations planned to celebrate America's 250th birthday. The island's Victorian architecture and horse-drawn carriages contribute to the "step back in time" feeling in time for the semiquincentennial, and of course, tasty fudge shops and sampling are all over the island.

Todd spoke to Steph Castelein, Managing Director for the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau over Zoom to learn more about what the island has in store for 2026, and the best times to begin booking!

Visit mackinacisland.org for more information and to book your next vacation!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok