Celebrate Pi Day with Mathnasium!

March 14 is Pi Day, honored by the first digits of the mathematical constant that measures a circle, which is 3.14. Math learning center Mathnasium is joining in the celebration of this play on numbers by hosting math-themed events on Saturday, March 14.

Mathnasium helps K-12 students in their mathematics abilities through individualized learning plans. West Michigan locations will celebrate Pi Day with hands-on STEM activities, free pizza, prizes, as well as games and crafts to not just celebrate an important math concept used in professional fields, but to also make it fun!

These events are free to attend and family-friendly, and no pre-registration is required to attend. Visit mathnasium.com for more information on the West Michigan locations participating.

Mathnasium of Grand Rapids West Director Britney DeYoung and 3rd Grade Mathnasium Mathlete Myles Prasad visited the Morning Mix to share more!

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