Celebrate Oberon Day with the return of Oberon Light!

It's a sign of spring in Michigan as Bell's Beer is preparing for Oberon Day, where the Oberon lineup of beer is released, including Pimm's Cup, Honey Deuce, and the return of Oberon Light. Oberon Light is not just returning for the season - it will be released all year long after popular demand!

Bell's Eccentric Cafe in Kalamazoo will celebrate Oberon Day this Monday, March 23 with fun festivities beginning at 11 A.M. There will be axe throwing, mini golf, hockey-themed activities, access to special Oberon Day merchandise, and a new release from Chaco, featuring a limited-edition Oberon scandal that will be available at the Cafe.

Admission to the cafe is free to attend, although attendees must be 21 and older to participate.

Bell's Eccentric Cafe is located at 355 E Kalamazoo Ave.

Bell's Brand Manager Erica Vitkin visited the Morning Mix to share more

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