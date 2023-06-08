Celebrate National Rosé Day with Coastal Society

June 10 is National Rosé Day, and enthusiasts can open a bottle of the perfect summer vino at the Coastal Society in Douglas.

Coastal Society is hosting a Rosé Carpet for a Fun-Filled Summer Soirée. Grab some friends and reserve a table to enjoy some special pink cocktails, varieties of rosé, live music, and more from 2 to 10 p.m.

Coastal Society is a west coast-inspired hand-crafted cocktail bar, dining experience, and curated boutique located in southern Michigan. They offer an atmosphere of tropical coastal vibes, with a dining and craft cocktail menu experience that appeals to a refined, yet casual taste pallet.

Coastal Society is located at 35 Center St.

Discover more amazing experiences and gifts at coastalsociety.com.