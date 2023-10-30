Watch Now
Celebrate National Magic Week with comedy magician, Trino

Posted at 12:27 PM, Oct 30, 2023
It's National Magic Week, which is an entire week dedicated to celebrating the art of illusion and the craft of magicians everywhere.

Michigan's very own resident magician, Trino, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about some upcoming shows, as well as show us a magic trick.

Thursday, November 2
St. Joseph- The Market @ 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 4
Colon (The Magic Capital of the World!) - Grand Magic Theater @ 4 p.m.

Thursday, November 16
Holland- LIVE at the Park Theatre @ 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 18
Amaze & Amuse at Wealthy Theatre in Grand Rapids @ 6:30 p.m.

