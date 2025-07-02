Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with MomHint's Sherri French

July is National Ice Cream Month, and let's face it - ice cream makes people happy. It cools us off, brings us together, and reminds us of carefree summer days.

Lifestyle and Parenting expert Sherri French, returns to the Morning Mix to celebrate ice cream in July with Easy Home Meals, brought to you by the National Frozen & Refrigerated Foods Association (NFRA).

Easy Home Meals is celebrating National Ice Cream Month in July with a new campaign: “Find Your FroZEN”. From timeless classics to modern twists, there’s a frozen favorite for everyone!

Every Friday in July, fans nationwide can cool down with a free ice cream or novelty treat:



Visit try.gotoaisle.com/FroZENFriday to sign up, Purchase a qualifying frozen treat from a participating brand. Text your receipt to the number provided. Get reimbursed within 24 to 48 hours!

For more summer recipes, promotions, and frozen inspiration, visit easyhomemeals.com.

Be in the loop with more tips, tricks, and ideas this summer from Sherri by heading to @momhint on Instagram and TikTok.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok