Celebrate Michigan Wildlife Day at John Ball Zoo

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Every summer, John Ball Zoo offers Wildlife Exploration Days, a once-a-month opportunity to celebrate Earth's biodiversity and how to take action in saving wildlife and their environments. Each event focuses on a different animal or animal species, with plenty of activities, educational opportunities, and meetings with conservation partners in West Michigan.

The second of these events, Michigan Wildlife Day, highlights native turtles and songbirds. The event will be Saturday, May 31 from 9 A.M. to 6 P.M., featuring princess appearances. There is a $2 discount on tickets purchased at the ticketing window if guests wear Michigan-themed apparel.

Todd visited John Ball Zoo to learn more about Michigan Wildlife Day with John Ball Zoo's Nick Milbratz and Mariah Malone.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jbzoo.org.

