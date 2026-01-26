Celebrate local advertising creatives at the ADDY Awards

The American Advertising Awards recognizes creatives through advertising as an art form, featured in three tiers of competition and awards. At the local tier level, the ADDYs not only celebrate these local winners, but allow them to compete at district and national levels.

Local advertisers are encouraged to submit their best work for recognition at the local award level no later than January 30. The event is also open to students, not only allowing them a chance at participating, but also being able to connect with professionals and grow in their careers.

The award night will commence February 27 at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand Rapids from 6 P.M. to 11 P.M. Individual tickets begin at $52.95 and are available for students and professionals and come with two drink tickets. There is also an option to reserve a VIP table. The event after party will feature appetizers prepared by JW Marriott chefs and music.

Marissa Fellows, AAF West Michigan Board Chair, sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more.

Visit aafwmi.org for more information.

