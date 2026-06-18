Celebrate Juneteenth at West Michigan's inaugural all-Black female author event

Juneteenth celebrations are preparing to be had this weekend, and one of the many events in West Michigan is celebrating Black authors for the inaugural Juneteenth Black Author Fest.

The author fest will take place at Pages and Grapes, located at 1760 44th St SW in Wyoming. From 3 to 6 P.M., guests will hear from authors O'Junea Brown, Kayla Hardy, A.M. Darling, Rielle Knight, Kitty N Pawell, and B. Angela Redd. The event is the first all Black female author gathering for West Michigan.

The event is open to all and free to attend. Kayla visited the Morning Mix to talk about what's in store!

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