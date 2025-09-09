Celebrate Irish culture at the Michigan Irish Music Festival

No, it isn't March - September is home to Michigan's largest celebration of Irish music and culture in Muskegon's Heritage Landing!

The annual Michigan Irish Music Festival is set to return from September 11 through 14. A plethora of artists will perform across several stages, including CrossBow, Old Blind Dogs, Ironwood, Seamus Kennedy, and more.

Festival hours vary by day, with Thursday and Friday kicking things off at 5 P.M. The festival runs until 10 P.M. on Thursday and 11 P.M. on Friday.

On Saturday, the festival begins at 11 A.M. and lasts until 11 P.M. On Sunday, the festival runs from 10:30 A.M. to 5 P.M.

Thursday events will kick off with a preview party, featuring several musicians on the Pub Stage beginning at 5:15 P.M. Tickets for the preview party are just $10.

A full, four-day festival pass costs $70, while Friday only tickets are $25, Saturday is $40, and Sunday is $20, although free admission will be given to attendees between 10:30 A.M. to 12 P.M. on Sunday only.

Additionally, a pop-up Irish Consulate, kids parade, Culinary Institute of Michigan Workshop, and hand drum workshop are all part of the festivities.

The festival is all volunteer-based, and volunteers are still needed. Visit michiganirish.org for more information including a full schedule as well as volunteer opportunities.

