Celebrate International Women's Day with LIMA Candles

Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 08, 2024
March 8 is International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the achievements of women but also draw attention to the bias, stereotypes, and discrimination that still exists in the world.

An organization that celebrates powerful, intelligent women every day just by example is LIMA Candles, a women-run organization constantly giving back to the community.

One of the co-owners, Linsey Jones, joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share the work they're doing in West Michigan.

LIMA Candles is located at 2899 Thornapple River Dr SE, in Grand Rapids.

