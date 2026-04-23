Celebrate Indie Bookstore Day with Cellar Bird Books

While bookstore chains may offer a larger selection of titles, independent bookstores support local businesses and offer a more curated selection of items.

National Indie Bookstore Day is Saturday, April 25, and Cellar Bird Books in Grand Rapids is joining the celebration by offering extended hours from 9 A.M. to 7 P.M. and exclusive in-store items in limited available quantity.

The bookstore will also offer a Golden Ticket giveaway, with a chance at winning 12 free audiobooks. A golden ticket will be hidden somewhere in the store, and the first person to find the ticket wins the prize!

Additionally, attendees who make a purchase at Cellar Bird Books will be entered to win giveaway prizes that include a $50 store gift card and more. Attendees who spend over $100 are will receive a free tote bag while supplies last.

Cellar Bird Books is located at 415 Bridge St NW. Store owner Lea Kocurek sat down with Todd and Michelle to talk about the day and reasons to shop local this weekend!

Visit cellarbirdbooks.com for more information.

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