Celebrate Ice Cream For Breakfast Day at Sweet Temptations!

Who says ice cream can only be for dessert?

Ice Cream For Breakfast Day is a nation-wide unofficial holiday, often accompanied with sweet deals and celebrations at local ice cream shops across the country. In West Michigan, Grand Haven's Sweet Temptations is joining the fun by inviting the community to participate!

Sweet Temptations will celebrate Ice Cream For Breakfast Day this Saturday, February 7 at their storefront on 621 Miller Drive. Festivities take place from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M.

Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas and will be able to enjoy waffles, coffee, and breakfast-inspired ice cream flavors exclusively available in the morning. There will also be photo opportunities and giveaways.

The event is free to attend, although attendees must pay for their ice cream orders.

Sweet Temptations CEO Kelly Larson sat down with Todd and Michelle to share more, including a sample of breakfast-inspired ice cream!

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok