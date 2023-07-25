Celebrate Hudsonville's 150th anniversary at their huge party downtown July 27

Hudsonville is turning 150 years old this year, and the community is using this huge milestone as a reason to host a huge party on July 27.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Happenings on Harvey event will host a variety of events to reminisce about the City’s accomplishments, growth, and future.

This free event takes place on Harvey Street in downtown Hudsonville. Attendees can expect Hudsonville’s 150th Celebration event to be full of free family fun, including a scavenger hunt, a bounce house, cupcakes, ice cream, and more.

For more details, visit hudsonvilleevents.com/happenings-on-harvey.