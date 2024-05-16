Celebrate Hackley Day on May 25 with the Lakeshore Museum Center

Residents of Muskegon have probably heard or seen the name Hackley around town. But who was Charles Hackley and what did he do for the community? Learn all about Hackley and his partner Thomas Hume during the upcoming Hackley Day on May 25.

Hackley and Hume Historic Site of the Lakeshore Museum Center will celebrate the legacy of Charles Hackley— lumber baron in the late 1800s and the establishment of key landmarks in Downtown Muskegon— with free tours for Muskegon County residents from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a special celebration event from 4 to 7 p.m.

The extended-hours, evening celebration on May 25 will include live music, lawn games, delicious food from Navarro’s Mexican Takeout, and refreshing brews from Pigeon Hill in the courtyard. Take a guided tour of the houses, check out the latest updates, and participate in historic crafts for the kids.

In honor of Hackley, tickets are free for Muskegon County residents. All other visitors will pay for normal admission.

For more information about the Hackley and Hume Historic Sites and additional upcoming events, call (231) 722-7578 or visit their website.