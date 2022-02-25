Celebrate "Go Orange" for Kids’ Food Basket 20th anniversary

Kids’ Food Basket turns 20 years old this year! Celebrate this huge milestone with Kids' Food Basket by joining them in "Going Orange" to raise awareness and fight against world hunger.

Orange represents the color for childhood hunger. Each year during the month of March, Kids’ Food Basket raises community awareness about childhood hunger with its Go Orange campaign and initiatives.

Want to participate in the fun? 20-year community events are occurring throughout the year. Here's the complete list of events.

One of the most popular events, The Go Orange Drive-Thru celebration, will take place at all three KFB locations – Grand Rapids, Holland, and Muskegon— on March 30 from 12 to 5 p.m.

Donate and learn more by visiting kidsfoodbasket.org or call (616)-235-4532.

Since its inception in 2002, Kids’ Food Basket has grown from serving 125 students in Kent County to now serving over 9,000 children and families daily across four counties—Kent, Muskegon, Ottawa, and Allegan—with healthy nourishing meals, through the flagship Sack Supper program and other community-driven meal provision programming.