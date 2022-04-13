Celebrate Easter with these fun events at Soaring Eagle properties

Spring is here, which means we're all looking for warmer weather. Great news! It can be found at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel in Mt. Pleasant, where the weather is always sunny at 80 degrees.

First up, spend time with your family at this year's Easter brunch. It's on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adults are $26, with children 4-12 being just $8, and children 3 and under are free.

The buffet includes ham and cheese brunch bake, french toast sticks, mini quiche, bacon and sausage, scrambled eggs, and so much more. Reservations are recommended by calling (989)-817-4806.

It's time to register for the 8th annual Soaring Eagle Open taking place at Pohlcat Golf Course. This year it's August 12-14. On Friday, take part in the Seniors 3-Man Scramble or the Ladies 3-Player Scramble. Saturday and Sunda is an open tournament play.

For pricing, lodging details, and registration forms, head to soaringeaglecasino.com.

Tickets are still available for the April 23 Lewis Black show. Known as the King of Rant, Lewis Black used his trademark style of comedic yelling and finger-pointing to expose the absurdities of life. Lewis Black performs his critically acclaimed shows more than 200 nights annually, to sold-out audiences throughout Europe, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States.

Earth, Wind, and Fire Live in Concert will be taking the stage on May 7, and tickets are still available. The music of Earth, Wind, and Fire is more alive than ever as they continue to inspire new audiences and thrill those who have been with them from the beginning.

2020 marked a year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment, one that has taken them all around the globe playing sold-out concerts. The band has scored eight number one hits, has sold over 100 million albums worldwide, and released 23 albums.

Tacos and Tequila is back! It takes place on May 21 starting at 6:30 p.m. in the Entertainment Hall. Try delicious tacos and Mexican dishes from the area's top restaurants along with specialty tequila cocktails. Enjoy a live musical performance by War too!

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.