Celebrate Easter with the whole family at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

No matter the season, Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is ready to welcome the whole family! They're centrally located and the perfect trip for a quick getaway.

Spend your big spring break with Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel as they travel around the world in just 18 days. March 23-April 9 will be filled with a virtual gaming wall, caricatures, face painting, balloon twisting, DJ dance parties, airbrush tattoos, crafts, activities, a massive e-gaming wall, and more. Call (989)-817-4801 for more information and to book a reservation.

All that swimming will make you hungry. During spring break, the Family Restaurant will have some really cool dining options from a rotisserie chicken package to a pasta buffet, and everything in between. For Easter, enjoy pecan-glazed ham served with seasoned potatoes and honey-glazed carrots or maybe try the sweet and spicy pineapple salmon. They'll be served with seasoned red potatoes and broccoli.

Reservations are recommended for the April 9 meal, which will be served from 12-7 p.m.

Anytime is a good time for pizza! Let Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel take care of dinner during your stay with a voucher for one of their great pizzas and an order of breadsticks from their Family Restaurant.

Maybe there's a special birthday coming up, celebrate with Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel's Birthday add-ons. When you reserve a room at their hotel, starting at $29 you can get all kinds of goodies waiting for you like candy, a t-shirt, balloons, cake, and so much more.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.

