Celebrate Earth Day with NASA! Expert shares what they're doing to help the planet

When you think of NASA, you may think of mighty rockets, rovers, and astronauts. However, NASA is the home to the largest group of Earth scientists in the world.

With more than 25 satellites in orbit, NASA tracks critical changes all over the globe from air quality to extreme weather patterns. NASA program manager, John Haynes, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to celebrate our home planet for Earth Day and shares interesting facts we may not know about the Earth.

Earth is beautiful, dynamic, and constantly changing. In recent years, the United States has seen record-breaking weather events - shocking snowfalls, parching droughts, extreme heat waves, extended wildfire seasons, and more. NASA’s fleet of more than 25 Earth-observing satellites helps the agency understand Earth by continuously monitoring critical issues such as climate change, wildfires, and air quality.

NASA protects and defends the planet by placing this data in the hands of communities.

Discover more ways NASA is celebrating Earth Day by visiting nasa.gov.