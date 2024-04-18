Celebrate Dog Appreciation Month with these homemade treat recipes

Making your own healthy dog treats can be easy and requires only a few simple ingredients.

Shanthi Appelo, Registered Dietitian at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, shares a couple of healthy dog-treat recipes that are not only easy to create, but dogs will love!

No-bake Pumpkin Bites

These no-bake bites are made from healthy and delicious ingredients for your furry friend. The recipe comes together in just 5 minutes and is ready to serve within an hour.

Ingredients



1 cup 100% pumpkin puree

¼ cup peanut butter (no xylitol)

¼ cup non-fat Greek yogurt

2.5 cups old-fashioned oats plus ¼ cup for rolling

Instructions



In a blender, add pumpkin, peanut butter and Greek yogurt and blend until smooth. Alternatively, use a mixer. Move to a bowl. Add in 2 ½ cups oats and incorporate well. Using an ice cream scoop or spoon, form into ~1-inch balls. Roll in ½ cup of oats to coat. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Blueberry Pup-accino

Dogs go crazy over this recipe and it requires no visit to the drive-through. Simply add a few staple household ingredients to a blender, scoop and serve.

Ingredients



1 cup non-fat Greek yogurt

½ cup frozen or fresh blueberries

¼ cup pumpkin puree

2 tsp. honey

Instructions



Add all ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth, saving a few blueberries for topping. Add a ¼ cup to a dog-safe serving dish. Top with blueberries.

For recipes and more, visit ahealthiermichigan.org.