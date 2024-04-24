Celebrate community science and outdoor recreation during John Ball Zoo's City Nature Challenge

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

John Ball Zoo is offering a way for the community to connect with nature through its upcoming City Nature Challenge.

Led by the zoo and supported by a grant from the Michigan DNR, nature enthusiasts in more than 500 cities around the world will collectively observe and record the plants, animals, fungi, and other organisms in local cities, parks, and natural areas.

The challenge allows everyday people to become community scientists, contributing valuable data to a worldwide effort to understand and protect the natural world. In West Michigan, anyone in Allegan, Barry, Kent, and Ottawa Counties can participate in the challenge.

Travis Kurtz, Community Science Coordinator, spoke with Todd Chance at John Ball Zoo to discuss why people should join the challenge and contribute to this scientific effort.

The City Nature Challenge will take place from April 26-29. To take part in the challenge, download the free mobile app iNaturalist.

To learn more, visit jbzoo.org.