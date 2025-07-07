Celebrate classical Korean culture from Korean Connection

Korean Connection is a non-profit organization in Grand Rapids formed by people who share connections with South Korea through family, friendships, business, culture, curiosity, or history.

The non-profit has an upcoming event looking to strengthen those connections as well as allow guests to experience Korean culture through art. "A Celebration of Classical Korean Culture: Poetry, ArtSong, Performance" will be held at the Calvin Theological Seminary Chapel in Grand Rapids on July 9 from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Doors open at 5:30, and a reception featuring Korean snacks will follow the event.

A Celebration of Classical Korean Culture will feature poetry from Hŏ Nansŏrhŏn, recited in translation by Dr. Ian Haight and T’aeyong Hŏ. Dr. Haight will also be available for a book signing of his translated compilation of Spring Mountain: The Complete Poems of Hŏ Nansŏrhŏn .

Variations of Nansŏrhŏn's writing will also be performed through music.

Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Click here to purchase tickets.

