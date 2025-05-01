Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with F'n K Tacos' block party

What originally started by shutting down parking spots has evolved into shutting down Courtland Street! Rockford's F'n K Tacos is bringing their third-annual Cinco de Mayo Block Party, celebrating Mexican heritage and culture.

The block party will be in the heart of downtown Rockford between Main Street and Monroe Street right on Courtland Street this Saturday, May 3 from 11 A.M. to 8 P.M. The event itself is free to attend, with food and beverage items available for purchase.

Guests will enjoy local cuisine, a live mariachi with Gabriel Estrada III, mini donkeys from The Tipsy Burros, Axe throwing with Battle GR, balloon animals, face painting, a photobooth, DJ, and more.

Frank and Kaitlin visited the Morning Mix to share what guests can expect at this year's event.

For more information, visitfnktacos.com. You can also find them on Facebook.

