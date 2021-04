When the last day of tax season hits, it's the perfect time to relax now that all the hard work is done. On April 15, celebrate Chill Out Day with a free shaved ice from Kona Ice.

The Kona Ice food truck will be stationed at Baragar Real Estate, located at 2464 Fuller Ave. NE, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Kona Ice also has a VIP Club. Text "ki25" to 57838 to get a free upgrade on any size kona ice.

To learn more, visit facebook.com/konaicewestgrandrapids.